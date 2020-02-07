|
|
Beth-elle Elisabeth Loye
Lebanon - Beth-elle Elisabeth Loye, 23, of Lebanon, peacefully transitioned from this life into eternal life on February 6, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends at home. Beautiful music surrounded her the day she was carried by the holy angels into the presence of God.
Born in Lebanon on September 20, 1996, she was the daughter of John D. and Catherine R. (Deyo) Loye of Lebanon. Beth-elle graduated from Lebanon High School with the class of 2015, and attended Lebanon County CTC culinary arts program, where she was awarded a scholarship. She worked as a Chef for five years at the Hotel Hershey. She will be remembered for her deep love of God and as a true worshipper, possessing a forgiving nature and generous spirit. She was an excellent cook with a beautiful smile and a servant's heart. She radiates the goodness and glory of God and will be missed deeply by all who knew her.
Surviving in addition to her parents are siblings Josiah Loye (Debbie), Abigail Kudlanov (Eugene), Hannah Sholly (Bret), Joshua Keller, and Amanda Lbaz (Hicham); Maternal Grandparents Jack and Jean Deyo, Paternal Grandparents Marianne Loye and Sara Loye; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather John Allen Loye.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 740 Willow Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. Viewing will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Cremation will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lebanon Christian Fellowship, memo: Building Fund, 439 S. 6th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020