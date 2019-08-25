|
Bethine B. Zeller
Annville - Bethine B. Zeller, 93, a resident of the Lebanon Valley Home, Annville, died on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
Born in Hershey, on October 26, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Christian and Mary (Witmer) Balsbaugh, and the wife of the late Lewis J. Zeller, who passed away on August 25, 2015.
Bethine was a 1943 graduate of Newmanstown High School and earned her Bachelor's Degree from Penn State Main Campus in 1947. She was a home economics, science and health teacher for two years in Wrightsville. After raising six children, she became certified in elementary education and taught kindergarten in the ELCO School District for 10 years.
Bethine was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Richland. She was also a life member of the Eastern Star No. 449, Alpha Xi Delta, and a proud Penn State alumnus. In addition to spending time with her family, she loved traveling, reading, music, puzzles, bird watching, knitting, crocheting and sewing.
Surviving are a daughter, Ann B., wife of Max Naylor; sons, Jeffrey L., husband of Kathryn Zeller, Brian L., husband of Donna Zeller, Lenn L., husband of Janeen Zeller, Matt L., husband of Traci Zeller; son-in-law, John Brindle; grandchildren, Stefanie, Kristin, Emily, Tori, Lisa, Brandi, Colleen, Trent, and Derek; great grandchildren, Blake, Brayden, Cora, Cyrus, Aryanna, and Thorne; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bethine was preceded in death by a daughter, Jane B. Brindle; sisters, Carolyn Bilous and Mary Ellen Sheetz.
A memorial service will be held at Grace United Church of Christ, 22 Church Street, Richland, on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be on Friday, at 10:00 a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangments.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019