Betty A. Angelo
Cornwall - Betty A. Angelo, 98, of Cornwall, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Cornwall Manor. She was the wife of the late Julius "Juke" Angelo. Betty was born in Rexmont on April 23, 1921, daughter of the late Irvin and Florence Stohler Carpenter. Betty was a housekeeper for the Peterson Family of Cornwall. She was a lifelong member of Rexmont ECC where she had had 45 years of perfect attendance. Betty was a former member of the Lebanon County Firemen's Auxiliary and the Rexmont Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. During her younger years she enjoyed roller skating.
Betty is survived by her son, Robert I. "Bob", husband of Helen L. G. Angelo of Lebanon; grandchildren, Bobby T., husband of Lauren Angelo, Lindsey A., wife of Jay Reynolds, Carl R. Kalbach and wife Wendy; 6 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister and three brothers.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's funeral services on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10 AM from Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., 890 Isabel Dr., Lebanon (next to Quentin Circle). A viewing will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM and Monday from 9 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be made in Cornwall Cemetery.
For further information call 717-272-4634 or to share online condolences visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com.
Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., 890 Isabel Dr., Lebanon, PA.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019