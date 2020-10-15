Betty Ann SmithJonestown - Retired District Court Judge Betty Ann Smith passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Spang Crest Manor, in Lebanon, Pa. She was 91.As a District Justice for 13 years, Judge Smith served the communities of Annville and Cleona, and the townships of North Annville, East Hanover, Union, and Cold Spring. Her fondest memories were of the hundreds of people she helped to get their lives straightened out and become good members of their community. She was highly respected and fondly remembered by the legal community. Prior to her appointment and reelections as a judge, Betty Ann was a communications worker for the Pennsylvania State Police, the Veterans Administration Hospital in Lebanon, and for Fort Indiantown Gap.She was also a wife and mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother. Her husband, Harold W. Smith, Sr. was a retired federal worker, U.S. Army Reservist, and World War II veteran. He passed away in Dec. 2003, and is buried at the National Cemetery at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa.Betty Ann was born in Delaware City, Delaware, to Francis James Rhein and Bertha Hardesty (Smith) Rhein and had two sisters, Mary Agnes (Rhein) Cain, Margaret Jane (Rhein) Lemos, and two brothers, Francis James Rhein, and Thomas S. Rhein.She is survived by three sons, Harold W. Smith, Jr., of McPherson, Kansas, Michael D. Smith, of Annville, Pa., and Gregory James Smith, of Newport, Pa. In addition, she has a grandson, Bradley Smith of McPherson, Kansas and three great grandchildren, Breck, Blain, and Brody, also of McPherson, Kansas.Betty Ann was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church and was active in church organizations until her health began to decline.A Catholic Mass of funeral will be conducted for her at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 19th, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 125 South Spruce St., Annville. Following the Mass, there will be a short interment ceremony at 12:30 p.m. at the National Cemetery at Indiantown Gap following which she will be laid to rest with her husband.Funeral arrangements are being handled by Kreamer Funeral Home of Annville, Pa.