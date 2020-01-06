Services
Lebanon - Betty C. Margut, 96, of Lebanon, died on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Spang Crest Manor. She was born on Wednesday, June 27, 1923 to the late Daniel E. Kutz and Isadora C. Kutz nee Clements in Lebanon. She was an active member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday School for over 40 years at Salem Lutheran Church where she earned the Mother of the Year award in 1978. Betty volunteered at Spang Crest and enjoyed playing bingo at the Willows. She loved to read, jigsaw puzzles, listen to music and most of all, her grandchildren. Surviving are children Robert D. Margut, and spouse Stacey, Judith Trout and spouse Robert, Jan M. Habecker and spouse Randy; grandchildren Robert Trout and spouse Jamie, Desiree York and spouse Joshua, Justin D. Margut and spouse Heidi, Kristin Gearhart and spouse Bruce, Lauren Sumwalt and spouse Eric, Colin Habecker and spouse Haley, Evan Habecker; great grandchildren Micah, Mason, Mallory, Mackenzie, Wyatt, Sutton, Teagen, Keira. She was preceded in death by husband Roger D. Margut; siblings James Kutz, Alma Douple, Ethel Castiglia, Pearl Gibble. Viewing will be on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Ebenezer "Covenant" Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 119 N. 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
