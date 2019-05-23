Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Crossroads Bible Church
855 Old Huntingdon Pike
Huntingdon Valley, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:30 PM
Faith Baptist Church
220 S. 22nd St
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Berdel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty E. Berdel


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty E. Berdel Obituary
Betty E. Berdel

Manheim - Betty E. Berdel, 83, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her residence.

She was the wife of Thomas R. Berdel, to whom she would have been married 31 years on October 1, 2019.

Born in Philadelphia, PA on August 6, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Emil and Hedwig (Eberhart) Elsasser.

Betty graduated in 1953 from Olney High School, and received her Associate Degree in Bible from Philadelphia College of Bible. Betty was an active member of Faith Baptist Church, in Lebanon. She worked as an assistant to VP for Health Services at Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia, retiring in 1996. Betty also worked at Mercy Catholic Hospital, Darby, as an executive assistant and also at Temple University as assistant to the dean of Medical School.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a stepson, Daniel Berdel and wife Beth of Etters, PA, stepdaughters, Donna Lukas of Georgia, and Dawn Losito and husband Jim of Georgia, along with many nieces, nephews, and step grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by sisters, Elsie Campman and husband William, Minnie Schaible and husband Frank, and brother, William Elsasser and wife Julie.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Crossroads Bible Church, 855 Old Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. A luncheon will follow the service at the church hall.

A second memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 220 S. 22nd St., Lebanon, PA 17042. There will be refreshments at the church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now