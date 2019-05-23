|
|
Betty E. Berdel
Manheim - Betty E. Berdel, 83, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her residence.
She was the wife of Thomas R. Berdel, to whom she would have been married 31 years on October 1, 2019.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on August 6, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Emil and Hedwig (Eberhart) Elsasser.
Betty graduated in 1953 from Olney High School, and received her Associate Degree in Bible from Philadelphia College of Bible. Betty was an active member of Faith Baptist Church, in Lebanon. She worked as an assistant to VP for Health Services at Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia, retiring in 1996. Betty also worked at Mercy Catholic Hospital, Darby, as an executive assistant and also at Temple University as assistant to the dean of Medical School.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a stepson, Daniel Berdel and wife Beth of Etters, PA, stepdaughters, Donna Lukas of Georgia, and Dawn Losito and husband Jim of Georgia, along with many nieces, nephews, and step grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by sisters, Elsie Campman and husband William, Minnie Schaible and husband Frank, and brother, William Elsasser and wife Julie.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Crossroads Bible Church, 855 Old Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. A luncheon will follow the service at the church hall.
A second memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 220 S. 22nd St., Lebanon, PA 17042. There will be refreshments at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 23, 2019