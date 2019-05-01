|
|
Betty E. Garling
Lebanon - Betty E. Garling, 92, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Manor Care of Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Henry O. Garling. Born in Rochester, New York on March 26, 1927, Betty was a daughter of the late Henry and Beatrice Merzke. Betty was an assistant manager in the banking industry for many years. She was a member of The Bridge Church, Hamburg. She enjoyed traveling, going to church and helping people. Surviving is a son Kenneth, husband of Eleanora Garling; one granddaughter, Linda Farrell; three great grandchildren; a sister, Gladys Schafer and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Clayton Garling.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 3rd at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th St., Lebanon, PA 17042. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10-11 at the funeral home. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 1, 2019