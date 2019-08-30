Services
Betty E. Zimmerman


1937 - 2019
Betty E. Zimmerman Obituary
Betty E. Zimmerman

Pine Grove - Betty E. Zimmerman, 81, of Pine Grove, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the Tremont Health & Rehab Center.

Born on December 1, 1937 in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Oliver and Beatrice Snyder Fritz.

Betty worked at Gold Mills, Pine Grove in the Warping Dept.

Preceding her in death were her husband Andrew J. Zimmerman in 2016, great-grandchild, Hannah LeVan; 3 brothers, Jack Fritz, Harry Fritz, Richard Fritz; sister, Dorothy Berger.

Surviving are a son, Dean and wife Barbarann Zimmerman of Jonestown; daughter, Deb and husband Marlin LeVan of Donaldson; 4, Grandchildren, Casey and wife Dawn LeVan, Andy LeVan, Jerry Schmoyer, Dave Schmoyer, 19 great-grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; 3 brothers, Edwin Fritz, Thomas Fritz, both of Pine Grove, Robert Fritz of Annville.

Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Deanna Geiter officiating. There will be a calling time on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. until 10:30 A.M.at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019
