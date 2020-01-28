Services
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DiMatteo Worship Center at Londonderry Village
1200 Grubb Road,
Palmyra, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
DiMatteo Worship Center at Londonderry Village
1200 Grubb Road,
Palmyra, PA
Betty G. Brandt

Betty G. Brandt Obituary
Betty G. Brandt

Palmyra - Betty G. Brandt, 88, of Londonderry Village, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, of natural causes, in the Hershey Medical Center.

Born November 29, 1931 in Manheim, she was a daughter of the late Chester H. and Edna K. (Showers) George and the widow, after 65 years of marriage, of Samuel H. Brandt who died February 26, 2019.

Retired from the Hershey Chocolate Company, Betty was an active and faithful member of Palmyra Church of the Brethren and enjoyed traveling, having visited 48 states of America and several foreign countries. Very family oriented, Betty loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Surviving are her son Douglas G. Brandt of Colebrook; daughter Joan E., wife of David Smith of Palmyra; sister Ruth G., widow of Carl Hollinger of East Petersburg and twin sister Doris G., widow of Paul Obetz of Lancaster; granddaughters Heather L., wife of Jason Stanton of Virginia and Lauren D. Brandt, wife of Cameron Matthews of North Carolina; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the DiMatteo Worship Center at Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra preceded by a visitation from 10:00 AM. Private interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund, Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
