|
|
Betty Gay Miller
Bethel - Betty Gay Miller, 82 of Bethel passed away with her three children by her side on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was born in Lebanon County on June 14, 1936, a daughter of the late LeRoy and Frankie Dove Strauss. Betty Gay was the wife of the late Gerald W. Miller who passed away November 28, 1985. Mrs. Miller was a Bethel High graduate Class of 1955. She was a member of T.O.P.S, Red Hat Society, Mount Zion Road Church of the Brethren, Sunday School Teacher, Bible School, Started the Church Bazaar and various other committees. She enjoyed Cooking, baking, traveling and crocheting. Surviving are her children: Gerald W. Jr, husband of Stephanie Miller, Land O' Lakes. FL; Starr R. wife of Samuel Geesaman, Cullen, VA and Holly R, wife of Dallas Baer, Bethel; grandchildren: Christian Miller; Chandler Miller; Jason Geesaman; Steven Geesaman; Jana Baldwin; Stacy Lamberth; Jordan Baer and Jarred Baer; twelve great grandchildren. Betty Gay was predeceased by her sister, Jean Strauss. A funeral service will be held in Mt. Zion Road Church 2087 Mt. Zion Rd, Lebanon, PA, 17046 on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00AM with a viewing from 9:30AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Wolf's Meeting House Cemetery. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 7, 2019