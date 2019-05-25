Services
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Lebanon - Betty J. Bennett, 70, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Lebanon Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of Ronald D. Bennett. Betty was born in Lebanon on December 16, 1948, daughter of the late William and Betty Beck Brandt.

Betty was a 1966 graduate of Lebanon High School. She retired after 38 years of service with the Department of Veterans Military Affairs. She was a member of the former Tabor United Church of Christ. Betty is a past Worthy Matron of White Shrine and was a member of Antique Auto Club of America and enjoyed reading, puzzles, gardening, cars, antiquing and especially time spent with her family.

In addition to her husband, Ron, Betty is survived by children, Ronald D. Bennett, II of Lebanon, Tina M. Bowser of Lancaster, Debbie Bennett of Lancaster, 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, her sisters, Carol, wife of Cyril Werth of Lebanon, Michelle Heckard of Lebanon, Debbie, wife of Dale Thomas of Madison, GA, her brothers, Bradley, husband of Debra Brandt of Lebanon and William, Jr, husband of Kathy Brandt of Madison, GA. Betty was preceded in death by her brother Brian Brandt.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's funeral service on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM from Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., 890 Isabel Dr., Lebanon (next to Quentin Circle) with the Rev. Dr. Roger A Bucy officiating. A viewing will be held Tuesday beginning at 11 AM to time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be made in Kimmerling's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 25, 2019
