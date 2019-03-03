Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Kohr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Kohr


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty J. Kohr Obituary
Betty J. Kohr

Lebanon - Betty J. Kohr, 92, formerly of Myerstown, died March 1, 2019.

She was the widow of Martin W. Kohr, who died September 18, 2006

Born in Cornwall, on November 2, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Laura (Wert) and Paul W. Sattazahn.

Betty was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Salem Reformed Church of Bethel and Bethel Fire Company. She enjoyed playing bingo and loved animals. Betty was a devoted Christian and faithfully read her Bible daily.

Surviving are a daughter, Sheila Wetzel, of Palmyra; grandchildren, Dennis, Allen, Thomas, & Robert Kohr, Vanessa Bicher & Clinton Wetzel; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Allen Sattazahn, of Lebanon; Walter Sattazahn, of Fredricksburg, several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis W. Kohr; daughter, Diane Kohr Duffner; sister Helen Kurtz; brother, Warren Sattazahn.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m.

Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster SPCA, 848 S Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Salem Reformed Church of Bethel, P.O Box 223, Bethel, PA 19507

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now