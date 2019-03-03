|
Betty J. Kohr
Lebanon - Betty J. Kohr, 92, formerly of Myerstown, died March 1, 2019.
She was the widow of Martin W. Kohr, who died September 18, 2006
Born in Cornwall, on November 2, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Laura (Wert) and Paul W. Sattazahn.
Betty was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Salem Reformed Church of Bethel and Bethel Fire Company. She enjoyed playing bingo and loved animals. Betty was a devoted Christian and faithfully read her Bible daily.
Surviving are a daughter, Sheila Wetzel, of Palmyra; grandchildren, Dennis, Allen, Thomas, & Robert Kohr, Vanessa Bicher & Clinton Wetzel; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Allen Sattazahn, of Lebanon; Walter Sattazahn, of Fredricksburg, several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis W. Kohr; daughter, Diane Kohr Duffner; sister Helen Kurtz; brother, Warren Sattazahn.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m.
Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster SPCA, 848 S Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Salem Reformed Church of Bethel, P.O Box 223, Bethel, PA 19507
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019