Betty J. Templin
Myerstown - Betty J. Templin, 96, formerly of Richland, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of the late Stanton Templin, Sr. She was born in Lebanon County on August 6, 1923, a daughter of the late Ralph and Ranna Gabler Layser. Betty was a retired billing clerk working for Richland Shoe Company. She was a very active member of Millcreek Lutheran Church in Newmanstown; Neptune Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Lebanon County Quilters Guild. She was involved with Friendship Force and enjoyed sewing, quilting and traveling. Betty volunteered with the Head Start Program, Richland Library and Spang Crest Manor. She is survived by daughters, Bonnie Templin of East Norriton, PA; Kristin Bender and husband Max of Myerstown; grandchildren, Stanton Templin III, Robert Carter, Brock Bender, Kristin Carter Bernet; ten great grandchildren; sisters, Peg Auman and husband Gordon; Virginia Wolfe; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Stanton Templin Jr.; three brothers and a sister. Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Millcreek Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 399, Newmanstown, PA 17073 or Richland Library, 111 E. Main St., Richland, PA 17087. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020