Myerstown - Betty J. Whitman, 93, was carried by angels to her home in Heaven on May 23, 2020. She was born in Cornwall on August 26, 1926 to the late Harry and Minnie (Watson) Shue. She attended Cornwall High School and was married for 52 years to Clarence H. Whitman who died on December 3, 1999. Betty was a member of Cornwall United Methodist Church and was a former member of Quentin UCC, Rexmont UCC and Rexmont EC. She was very active as a church member. She served on the consistory, was a Sunday School superintendent and teacher, was in choir and her favorite was a Youth Fellowship advisor for 18 years. She was employed at Met-Ed and retired after 33 years as supervisor of the business office. Prior employment was at Lobels Children Shop as manager of the Infants Department and at the Rose Singer Shop.Betty was an active volunteer. She was a board member of the Easter Seal Society and was honored with the presentation of the PA Brace Ace Award and was also on the Lebanon County Mental Health Board. She volunteered with the Salvation Army in Cornwall, Quentin and Mount Gretna for 17 years. She also volunteered with the Good Samaritan Hospital, Bethany Children's Home, Ladies Auxiliary of Rexmont and Lebanon Fire Companies and Quentin Lions Club.Betty was also very active in politics. She was the first woman elected to the Cornwall Boro Council. She held membership in the Lebanon County and Republican Party of Pennsylvania and in 2000 was honored with a life membership in the National Republican Party. She also collected letters and pictures of previous presidents and first ladies.Betty was a believer in angels. She had more than 1000 angel figurines in her home from all over the world. She spent 17 winters in Leisure Acres Senior Park in Sebring, FL, where she volunteered and was known as the Angel Lady. She was also a collector of lighthouses. Betty was the last of her immediate family and is survived by nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Her sisters Pauline Kreiser and Darlene Kurtz and brother Franklin Shue preceded her in death. At Betty's request there will be no viewing, but a graveside service at Grand View Cemetery in Annville where she will be buried beside her late husband to be together forever. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's name to or Cornwall United Methodist Church, 50 Freeman Drive, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 26 to May 27, 2020