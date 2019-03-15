Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Myerstown Church of the Brethren
51 Stover Ave.
Myerstown, PA
Myerstown - Betty Jane Berger, 74, of Myerstown, died March 9, 2019.

She was the wife of Harvey J. Berger. They celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on February 7, 2019

Born in Myerstown, PA on February 25, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Elizabeth (Hagey) and Carl Boyer.

A 1964 Graduate of ELCO High School, Betty was a seamstress for Publix in Myerstown and was a member of Myerstown Church of the Brethren.

In addition to her husband, Betty is survived by a daughter; Sheila Myers; son, Donald Reicherd; sisters, Joann Ealy & Karen Eckert; 2 grandchildren & 1 great grandchild.

Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Myerstown Church of the Brethren, 51 Stover Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067.

Arrangements were entrusted to Grose Funeral Home, Inc.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019
