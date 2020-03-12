|
Betty Jane Birch
Annville - Betty Jane Birch, 89, of Juniper Village in Lebanon (formerly of Annville), passed away on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of Robert R. Birch, with whom she celebrated 69 years in marriage.
Betty was born in Lebanon on August 28, 1930 to the late William and Mabel (Sholley) Boeshore. She had worked in production at Hershey Foods and had been a homemaker. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Lebanon, where she taught Sunday School and Bible School and was also an Altar Guild member. She was a member, officer, and former secretary/treasurer of the women's group at St. James. She enjoyed camping with the local camping chapter, Lebanon Cedars, traveling, playing cards, and board games.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her sons, Ronald J. Birch and his wife Beverly of Lebanon, Randall D. Birch and his significant other, Jodi of Annville, 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and one on the way, and a daughter-in-law, Rose Birch of Mt. Gretna. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas R. Birch, and her siblings, George, Robert, Ralph, William, Roy Boeshore, Stella Rhoads, Eva Peiffer, Edna Boeshore, and Leah Baake.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11AM at St. James Lutheran Church, 53 Chestnut Street, Lebanon. There will be a visitation with the family from 10AM until 11AM at the church.
Interment will take place on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:30PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. There will be a procession forming at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville at 2PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. James Lutheran Church, Memorial Fund.
