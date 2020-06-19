Betty Jane HeiseyAnnville - Betty Jane Heisey, 82, of Annville died Thursday, June 18, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of Ernest W. Heisey with whom she would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this October.Born in Annville on August 29, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Elsie Kline Miller. She was the owner of Heisey's Tax Service in South Annville Township.Betty was a 1955 graduate of Annville High School, an active member of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Annville where she was the Church treasurer, served on the Consistory as an Elder and Deacon, a Lay Minister, and a third grade Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of the American Business Woman's Association and was selected as Woman of the Year in 1982.Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons Thomas E. Heisey of Lubbock, TX, Randal L. husband of Julie Heisey of Seattle, WA, and a daughter Barbara L. Heisey of Birmingham, AL. She was preceded in death by a son Donald E. Heisey and a sister Doris Flory.Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Church, 200 S. White Oak Street, Annville, PA 17003 in her memory.