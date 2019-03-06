Resources
Pueblo West, CO - Betty Jane Hemperly, 93, passed away on February 15, 2019 in Pueblo West, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard A. Hemperly and daughter Linda Mary Hemperly. She is survived by her sisters Elsie Grumbine, Marie Ream (Terry) and Sandra Itkor (Roger). She is also survived by her son Douglas A. Hemperly, daughter-in-law Hope Hemperly, granddaughter Jennifer Heinze, great granddaughter Christina Heinze and grandson Brent Heinze. She leaves behind a legacy of love, warmth and kindness. Cremation is completed with internment in the family burial plot at a later date.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
