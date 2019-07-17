Services
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
1922 - 2019
Betty Jane Witmer Obituary
Betty Jane Witmer

Annville - Betty Jane Witmer, 96, formerly of Palmyra, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Warren E. Witmer, who passed in 2002.

Betty was born in Annville on October 15, 1922 to the late Charles and Anna "Annie" (Kohr) Herr. She had worked as a line worker for Hershey Chocolate Factory. She was a member of Hershey Church of the Nazarene, where she attended Bible study and spent time with the church ladies drinking tea and going to luncheons. She enjoyed sewing and was the best homemaker. She was great at gardening vegetables and flowers. The greatest love and enjoyment in Betty's life were her family.

She is survived by her children, Lorraine Hocker of Harrisburg, David S. Witmer of Mt. Wilson, Janett C. Johnson and her husband George of Harrisburg, six grandchildren, Amy (Witmer) Brown, Terry Lee Meyers, Christopher Hocker, Michael Witmer, Brandon Bracale-Llewellyn, Larry Witmer, and her three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Russell Herr, Evelyn Kiscadden, Pearl Schell, and Kathryn Foltz.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11AM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street Annville. Interment will be in Union Deposit Cemetery, Hershey. There will be a viewing from 10AM until 11AM at the funeral home.

Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 17, 2019
