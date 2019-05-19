Services
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Millcreek Lutheran Church
221 N. Sheridan Rd
Newmanstown, PA
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Millcreek Lutheran Church
221 N. Sheridan Rd
Newmanstown, PA
Betty Jean Schware Obituary
Betty Jean Schware

Myerstown - Betty Jean Schware, age 85, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Hershey Medical Center.

She is the widow of Lee Meredith Schware, who died in 1991.

Born July 15, 1933 in Myerstown, she was the daughter of the late Walter C. and Ruth Emma (Kleinfelter) Layser.

Betty is a graduate of Myerstown High School, class of 1951. Her occupations included sewing machine operator for the Richland Knitting Mills and nursing assistant, then occupational therapy assistant. Betty was very active in her church, Millcreek Lutheran Church, singing in the choir and serving on the church council and various other committees.

Surviving are her children, Katrina, wife of Dean Wagner, of Myerstown; Scott, husband of Valerie Schware, of Richland; Gregg, husband of Deb Schware, of Schaefferstown; and Elizabeth, wife of Thomas Cavanagh, of Lexington Park, Maryland; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one grandchild; and her sister, Ruth Anna Kauffman, who died in 2009.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Millcreek Lutheran Church, 221 N. Sheridan Rd., Newmanstown, preceded by a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Lebanon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Millcreek Lutheran Church, PO Box 399, Newmanstown, PA 17073.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 19, 2019
