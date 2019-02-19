|
Betty Jo Vess Potts
- - Betty Jo Vess Potts, age 75, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at her home. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob Potts; children, Mike, Tony, David and Debra. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Tuesday February 19, 2019 with funeral services following at 7:00pm in Manes Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Swannsylvania Community Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019