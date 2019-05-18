Services
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Schaefferstown Cemetery
Myerstown - Betty K. Miller, 85, completed her earthly journey Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at StoneRidge Poplar Run, Myerstown.

She was the wife of Rev. William A. Miller, who died June 2, 2017.

Born in Bart Twp., PA on June 5, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Pearl (Kurtz) Cocklin Kreider and Lester Kreider.

A 1951 graduate of Paradise High School, she was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, Myerstown. Betty was employed as a receptionist at the Lebanon Daily News for 10 years, retiring in 1998. She enjoyed scrap booking and spending time with her close friends at StoneRidge.

Betty is survived by a daughter, Cynthia, wife of Richard Shenk, of Lebanon; sons, J. William, husband of Linda Miller, of Umatilla, Florida, Douglas L., husband of Joanna Miller, of Lebanon; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; a brother, Robert Kreider, of Kinzer, PA; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Schaefferstown Cemetery. A reception for family and friends will follow at StoneRidge Poplar Run in the Meier Room, 440 E. Lincoln Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 18, 2019
