Betty (Asper) KincaidElizabethtown - Betty Kincaid passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a long illness on June 12, 2020 at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Kincaid was the wife of the late James Kincaid of Annville, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Kincaid was born in Annville and lived there for most of her life. She was a graduate of Annville High School and the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing. After nursing school, she took courses at the University of Pennsylvania. She met Mr. Kincaid while in nursing school in Philadelphia, and the couple returned to Annville to raise their family. Mrs. Kincaid was a Registered Nurse at the VA Hospital in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, before having her first child, James Kincaid, Jr. The couple had three more children, twins Samuel Kincaid and John Kincaid, and a daughter, Susan Kincaid. Mrs. Kincaid was dedicated to her family, and after her husband's death in 1962, raised their four children in Annville. When her children were older, she returned to nursing at the VA Hospital in Lebanon and became a nursing supervisor there for many years.Mrs. Kincaid was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Annville her entire life, and served on many committees in the Church. She was also an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star and served in a leadership position as a Worthy Matron. In that position, she led fundraising activities to support the Order's charitable groups. After her retirement from nursing, Mrs. Kincaid traveled widely with friends and relatives, including trips to Scotland, Germany, France, Italy, Alaska, Hawaii and throughout the U.S. She also cruised the Panama Canal.Mrs. Kincaid is survived by her children, James and Kathy (Lynch) Kincaid of Mechanicsburg, PA, Samuel and Pam (Johnson) Kincaid of Swedesboro, NJ, John and Anita (Eggert) Kincaid of Hanover, PA, and Susan Kincaid and Ralph Luongo of Winchester, Massachusetts. Mrs. Kincaid is survived by 10 grandchildren, Melissa Kincaid and Tim Saccoccia, Jennifer (Kincaid) and Joseph Nyangon, Stephanie (Kincaid) and Karl Schultheisz, Ann (Kincaid) and Beau Bowden, Ian Kincaid, and Jenna (Kincaid) and David Aguasca, Joel Kincaid, Ben Kincaid, Laura Kincaid, and Dylan Luongo. Mrs. Kincaid is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren, Belle Bowden, Maggie Bowden, Elianah Nyangon and Otto Schultheisz, in addition to a nephew and great-nieces and great-nephews.In the interests of the health and safety of family and friends, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Kincaid will be held in the future. Private funeral arrangements for the family will be at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 East Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 200 East Main Street, Annville, PA 17003.