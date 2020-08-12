1/1
Betty L. Bomgardner
Betty L. Bomgardner

Annville - Betty L. Bomgardner, 74, of Annville, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of William L. "Bill" Bomgardner, sharing 55 years in marriage this past June.

Born in Lebanon on November 7, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Henry W. and Florence A. (Grumbine) Fessler. Betty graduated from Palmyra High School with the class of 1963, and worked as the Assistant Director of Food Service at the Lebanon Valley Brethren Home. A member of Mt. Wilson Church of the Brethren, Betty was a Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, and held a bible study group at her home. Faith and family were most important to her. A lover of wildlife and the outdoors, Betty enjoyed spending time in the garden and camping. She liked to look out at the hummingbirds who would visit the feeders that Bill so lovingly set up for her.

Surviving in addition to her husband are children Lorie Fuhrman (Kevin, Sr.) of Palmyra, Teresa Popp (Ronald, Jr.) of Jonestown and Michael Bomgardner (Lisa) of Schaefferstown; grandchildren Kevin, Jr., Amber, Amy, Matt, Eden & Dylan; great grandchildren Aaliyah, Brayden, Alexis, Paisley Ann, Mellory & Brielle; brothers James Fessler & Robert Fessler and sisters Diane Fitterer & Ruth Ann Engle; and nieces & nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Wilson COB, 1261 Mt. Wilson Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the church. Masks are optional. Burial will be private at South Annville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's memory to her church.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
