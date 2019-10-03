Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church,
Myerstown, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church
Myerstown, PA
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
Betty L. Keeney


1924 - 2019
Betty L. Keeney Obituary
Betty L. Keeney

Lebanon - Betty L. Keeney, 95, formerly of Richland, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Cedar Haven, Lebanon.

She was the wife of Albert W. Keeney, Sr., who died December 17, 1999.

Born in Madera, PA on March 21, 1924, she was the daughter of the late John and Theresa (Svetz) Bednarchick.

A member of Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church, Myerstown, Betty was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She was employed as a packer at Publix Shirt Co., Myerstown, for 23 years, and really enjoyed her cats.

Betty is survived by daughters, Theresa Messersmith, of Lititz, Elizabeth, wife of Carl Miller, of Lebanon; son, Albert W. Keeney, Jr., of Middletown; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Khraibut.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church, Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church, 188 W. McKinley Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067; or Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 3, 2019
