|
|
Betty L. Keiser
Annville - Betty L. Keiser, 97, of Annville, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at The Lebanon Valley Home in Annville. She was the wife of the late Frank H. Keiser, who passed away in 2013.
Betty was born in Sunbury, PA on June 30, 1922 to the late Gilbert and Margaret (Zimmerman) Miller. She was a medical secretary for Dr. Sheraton's Office, and various doctor's offices. She was a member of Christ Church UCC in Annville. She had a love for animals and helping stray animals. In their younger days, she and her husband enjoyed going to dance clubs. She enjoyed fashion, gardening, and always had a smile to give to everyone she met.
She is survived by her daughter in law, Stephanie M. Keiser of Palmyra. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey D. Keiser.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10AM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. There will be a viewing held on Monday from 9AM till 9:30AM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019