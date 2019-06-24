|
Betty L. Martin Risser
Lititz,/formerly East Earl - Betty L. Martin Risser, 85, of Lititz, formerly of East Earl, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Brethren Village.
Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Cora (Zimmerman) Shreiner. She was married 9 years on Feb. 27 to Carl H. Risser. Her first husband, Warren Martin, died in 2004. Betty was a retired seamstress and also worked part-time as a driver for special needs children.
She was a member of Conestoga Church of the Brethren where she formerly served on the leadership team for four years. She also volunteered for deaf people (making phone calls) and was a champion for rights of deaf people. She also volunteered at the Brethren Village grocery store, enjoyed Wii bowling, crocheting, playing cards, gardening, and plants. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and step children's families.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Thomas C. Martin, Sr. of Ephrata, W. Anthony (Sally Martin) Martin of Gap, and Bradley N. (Julie Sipes) Martin of Clay; five grandchildren, Thomas, Jr., Jason, Karen, and Elizabeth Martin, and Kevin Windemaker; nine great-grandchildren; two stepdaughters, five step-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; 5 step great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Martha Shreiner.
Preceding her in death are two sons, Jeffrey and Steven Martin; a grandson, Peter Martin; and a brother, Galen L. Shreiner.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 25 at 11 am at Conestoga Church of the Brethren, 141 E. Main St., Leola with visitation from 10-11 am. Interment will be in the Bareville Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Brethren Village Retirement Community, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com <http://www.groffeckenroth.com> . Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 24, 2019