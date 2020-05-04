|
Betty L. Pitsenberger
Palmyra - Betty L. Pitsenberger, 90, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 in her home.
Born January 30, 1930 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, she was a daughter of the late James Lawson and Mary E. (Watson) Maples. She was the widow of Kenneth S. Pitsenberger since January 2000 and also preceded in death by siblings Myrtle Conner Reagan, James Russell Maples, Lillian Valara Maples, Fred Harrison Maples, Clyde Lewis Maples, Celia Kate Cole, Maude Elizabeth Moroz Millard, Ruth Goodie, Delle Johnston Mahnke, and Jean Baker, as well as sister Cordia Maples and brother Ashley Maples who died during childhood.
She was a member of Victory Christian Fellowship, Palmyra and loved music.
Surviving are her children Carolyn J., wife of Paul Shirk of Harrisburg, Marian J. Pitsenberger of Palmyra and Michele L., wife of Dennis Teets of Palmyra; grandchildren Brian Shirk, Michael Shirk, Theresa Smith, and Kendra Teets; great granddaughters Sarah and Corrine Shirk; several nieces and nephews.
Private interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra with a Celebration of Life at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Victory Christian Fellowship, 695 East Ridge Road, Palmyra, PA 17078 or , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or AseraCare Hospice, 280 Granite Run Drive #180, Lancaster, PA 17601.
For service updates and to share condolences visit BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2020