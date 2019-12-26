|
|
Betty L. Soliday
Lebanon - Betty L. Soliday, 89, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Moravian Manor in Lititz. She was the wife of the late Luther C. Soliday.
Born in Jonestown on March 20, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Allen L. and Carrie Sholly Gettle. Betty worked for the Northern Lebanon School District in the elementary cafeteria. She was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Lickdale. She loved spending time with her family as well as enjoying the holiday seasons. Planting flowers in pots, seeing birds, crocheting and cooking were also things she enjoyed. An additional pastime included watching the PhiIlies.
She is survived by her daughters, Bridget G., wife of Scott Mellinger and Dawn B., wife of Randy Stuart. Her family also included her grandsons, Steven A. Mellinger and Kevin J. and his wife, Aja Mellinger, a great grandson, Jack Mellinger, and step-granddaughters, Breanna and McKenzie Stuart.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Miriam Galebach, Eva Kohr, Leroy Gettle, Verna Esterline, Rachel Swanger, Mary Witherow, and Warren Gettle.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church (Lickdale). A visitation with the family will be held beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Betty's church at 98 Fisher Ave., Jonestown, PA 17038.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019