Betty L. Withers
Lebanon - Betty L. Withers, 87, of Lebanon and formerly of Fredericksburg, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Oscar H. Withers.
Born in Bethel, Berks Co., on July 30, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Margaret Stupp Bashore. Betty, along with her husband, owned and operated the O.H. Withers General Store in Fredericksburg for many years. She was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg where she was involved in the altar guild, the Lutheran Church Women and was a Sunday School teacher for many years. She was also a member of the Legion Auxiliary, and she especially enjoyed volunteering at the gift shop at Spang Crest Manor.
Betty was a generous and selfless person and a caregiver for her family members. She had a cheerful personality and maintained a positive outlook throughout her life. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who enjoyed making holiday dinners and attending her grandchildren's events. She was very involved with her daughters' growing-up activities, taking part in PTA, Sunday School and the band parents association. Her hobbies included cooking and baking, scrapbooking, decorating her home for the seasons, and sending greeting cards with handwritten messages of encouragement and support. Most of all, Betty treasured times spent with her family and friends in celebration of life's blessed events.
She is survived by her daughters Jane W. wife of John Lim of Wyomissing and Carol W. wife of Gary Zellner of Palmyra; grandchildren Susan Lim and her fiancé Dalton Renninger, Andrew and his wife Jessica Lim and Ryan Zellner; and her great granddaughter Evelyn Zellner.
She was preceded in death by her infant son Gary Withers, brother Donald Bashore, and sisters Naomi Rudy, Marian Wolfe and Geraldine Stalnecker.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 173, Fredericksburg, PA 17026 or to Spang Crest Manor, 945 Duke St., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 29, 2019