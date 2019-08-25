|
Betty M. (Miller) Ginder
- - Betty M. (Miller) Ginder, 93, formerly of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Luther Acres, Lititz. Born Wednesday, September 09, 1925 in Hershey, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Susan M. (Henry) Miller. She was married to Herman S. Ginder on January 19, 1946. Herman died on November 16, 2006.
During her senior year in 1943 at Hershey High School, Betty worked at Hershey Foods in the wrapping department and continued working there for 3 years after graduating. A homemaker for the majority of her life, she was also a member of the First Evangelical Congregational Church in Palmyra, where she was a choir member and also served as a custodian at the church for over 20 years.
She is survived by a son, Barry L. Ginder, married to Linda, of Lititz and a daughter, Karen K. Drury, married to William, of Mount Joy. Also surviving are her sisters: Dorothy Teahl, Lois Weinhold and Linda Forester as well as a brother, James Miller. She was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Gutshall and her brothers, George, Robert, Donald, Kenneth and Richard Miller.
A Celebration of Betty's life will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at First Evangelical Congregational Church, 55 West Main Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 with the Reverend Charles A. Walker officiating. There will be no viewing. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of the service on Thursday. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's honor to First EC Church, Palmyra.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019