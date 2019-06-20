Services
Womelsdorf - Betty M. Gracely, 87, of Womelsdorf, passed away June 16, 2019, at Wellspan GSH.

Born November 9, 1931, in Emmaus, PA, she was the daughter of the late George Sicher and Catherine Bailey. Betty retired after 20 years with the H.B. Reese Company. She enjoyed playing Bingo and feeding all the wildlife outside her home.

Surviving are her husband, William; son, Michael Keiser (Kathy); daughter, Margo McQuate (Paul); step-daughter, Linda (William) Rubenacker; step-son, Larry Gracely; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 2 step-granddaughters and 3 step-grandchildren; 2 brothers; and a step-sister. Betty loved her pets Mitzi and Willow unconditionally.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a step-son, Leon Gracely and a great-grandson, Isaac Miller.

The family will have a private graveside service. Memorial contributions can be made in Betty's name to any local Humane Society.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 20, 2019
