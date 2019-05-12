Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Graveside service
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Millbach Cemetery
Betty Mae Bachert

Ephrata - Betty Mae Bachert, 90, passed away Wednesday May 8, 2019 in Ephrata. Betty was the wife of the late Carl Bachert. She was born the daughter of the late Clarence Earl and Mary K. Buchter Keppley, August 24, 1928, in Lebanon County. Betty enjoyed crocheting and word searches. She is survived by her children; William K. Shanaman of Richland, Harold Shanaman & wife Edith of Stevens, John Shanaman & wife Bonita of Lebanon, Stella Doster of Reinholds, Ronald Shanaman & wife Mary of Denver, 9 grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, sisters; Sally Weachter, Stella Martzall, Edith Martzall, and her brother Henry Keppley. She was preceded by her 1st husband William Shanaman, son Allen Shanaman, brothers Harold, Kenneth, Harry and Clarence Keppley, and sisters, Beatrice Beamesderfer, June Strickler, Margaret Frankfort & Sherry Hammer. A graveside service will be held on Monday May 13, 2019 at 2:00pm, at the Millbach Cemetery. Clauser Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 12, 2019
