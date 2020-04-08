|
|
Betty O. Wampler
Lebanon - Betty O. Wampler, 90, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Cedar Haven. She was the wife of the late Arnold G. Wampler, who passed away in 2009.
Betty was born in N. Annville Twp., on July 9, 1929 to the late Jacob and Erma (Bomgardner) Hartz. She has attended Messiah Academy. She was a homemaker and a nurse's aide for various nursing homes. She was a member of Annville Church of the Brethren, where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed scrapbooking, crocheting, cooking and baking.
Surviving are her children, Carlos Wampler and Doris of Gettysburg, Weldon Wampler of Lebanon, Doreen and Steve Schaefer of Baltimore, MD, Sheila and Gary Swank of Jacksonville Beach, FL, Sherri and Thomas Nittinger of Boonsboro, MD, 10 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
At Betty's request, burial will be held privately at South Annville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her church, 495 E. Maple Street, Annville, PA 17003.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of her arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020