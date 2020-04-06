Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Conner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ross Conner Ph.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ross Conner Ph.D. Obituary
Betty Ross Conner, Ph.D.

Lebanon - Betty Ross Conner, Ph.D.

Dr. Betty Ross Conner, 89, of Cornwall, PA died at the Penn State M.S. Hershey Medical Center on April 4, 2020. Dr. Conner was born on December 9, 1930 in Chicago, IL and was the only child of Dr. Percy Jay Ross and Florence R. Ross of La Grange, IL, where she spent her entire childhood. Dr. Conner received her undergraduate degree from Northwestern University and was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. She received her master's degree in Microbiology from the University of Illinois and her doctorate from Penn State University. She met her husband, Dr. George H. Conner, at the University of Illinois, where they did early work together on human papilloma viruses. She also did work on Burkitt's lymphoma. George and Betty were married on August 20, 1955 in Chicago and started their family there. After stints in Detroit, Baltimore, and Evanston, IL, they moved to Lebanon, PA in 1972 where they lived for 44 years. Betty was active in the Pennsylvania League of Women Voters and focused her work on environmental issues, particularly clean water, for which she received many awards and recognition. She was also one of the founders of the Swatara Creek Watershed Association and was an active member at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Lebanon. She loved to spend her summers on the shore of Lake Michigan with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband and 3 children: Ross Thomas Conner of Jonestown, PA, John Morris Conner (Karen) of Overland Park, KS, and Sarah Ann Conner (David Park) of Chicago, IL and by two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her son Christopher Jay Conner. She left this world a better place, and the family suggests honoring her life with a donation to one of the organizations in which she was active in lieu of flowers. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc. of Lebanon, PA is handling her arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -