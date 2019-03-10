Services
Bethel - Beulah D. Wolfe, 77, of Bethel, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at her sister's house in Bethel.

Beulah, a daughter of the late Thomas H. and Vallie I. (Daub) Wolfe, was born in Bethel. She is survived by two brothers, Clarence J. Wolfe, husband of Joyce, Fredericksburg, and Verling H. Wolfe, husband of Fern, Bethel; two sisters, Linda L., wife of the late Russel Enders, Dauphin, Darlene A., wife of Ronald Webber, Bethel; a sister in law, Lillian Wolfe, Mt. Zion; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Wolfe; and a sister, Alice E., wife of the late Clayton, Farnsworth.

She was a member of Bethel Dunkard Brethren Church.

She retired in 2012 from B.G.'s Grocery Store.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 13th, at Bethel Dunkard Brethren Church, 5450 4 Point Rd., Bethel. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 AM, Wednesday, at the church. Burial will be in Salem Reformed Church Cemetery, Bethel. Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey St., Rehrersburg, is handling arrangements.

Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019
