Beulah F. Deck
Schuylkill Haven - Beulah F. "Sis" Deck, 79, of Washington Twp., passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of Lee B. Deck. On November 25th they would have celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary.
Born in Lebanon on December 17, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Martha Sohn Heilman. For many years she had worked at RNM Dress Co. in Lebanon and then for Kauffman's Bar-B-Que Chicken in Bethel. Sis loved the 50's & 60's music, country music jams, and going to the shore.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons William D. "Whitey" Wolfe and Earl Wolfe, Jr., both of Myerstown; brother Daniel Heilman and sister Pat Mock, both of Lebanon; grandchildren Earl Wolfe, III, and Justin Rabold; and two great grandchildren Shelly and Hunter.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Covenant/Greenwood Cemetery, Ebenezer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WellSpan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Rd., Lebanon, PA 17042, or to the Pine Grove Lions Club Leader Dogs for the Blind, 103 Spruce St., Pine Grove, PA 17963.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 9, 2019