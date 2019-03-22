|
|
Beverly F. Schaeffer
Annville - Beverly F. Schaeffer, 65, of Annville, passed away on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Penn State Health MS Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Steven J. Schaeffer, and they would have celebrated 47 years in marriage this coming June.
Beverly was born in Lebanon on July 16, 1953 to Elaine (Meyer) Fuhrman of Lebanon and the late LeeRoy Fuhrman. Beverly was a 1971 Annville Cleona High School graduate. She had been a machine operator for Hershey Chocolate Factory for 38 years. She was an avid, self-taught quilter. She even taught others how to quilt. She enjoyed studying ancestry and spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband and her mother, are her children, Patrick A. Schaeffer (Jennifer) of Campbelltown, Christina M. Schaeffer (Samantha) of Palmyra, grandchildren, Austin, Kayla, Isabelle, brothers, Ricky Fuhrman of Hamburg, Timothy Fuhrman of Annville, and her sisters, Cheryl Fuhrman of Fredericksburg, and Cindy Gress of Palmyra.
A funeral service will be held on Monday March 25, 2019 at 1PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a viewing from 11AM until 1PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pennsylvania SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019