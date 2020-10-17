Beverly Jane Barbush
Harrisburg - Beverly Jane Grundusky Barbush, 81, of Harrisburg, formerly of Palmyra, passed from this life into the arms of her beloved husband, C. Donald (Don) Barbush on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Osceola Mills, PA, on August 9, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Bernard Anthony and Lucretia Mae Hughes Grundusky.
She was a graduate of Osceola Mills High School, where she was a majorette, sang in all the choirs, and was voted Best Dancer her senior year.
Bev's great passions in life were her family and helping others, especially children. She demonstrated this by working for 12 years as a teacher's aide in the Lower Dauphin School District; by volunteering in Palmyra School District's Elementary Schools when her granddaughters attended; by starting the first Brownie Troop in Lawn, PA in the early 1970's; and by taking countless children and families in need under her wing. She proudly volunteered at the Hershey Medical Center for more than 20 years, most recently in the Department of Pharmacy.
When she wasn't working or volunteering, Bev kept herself busy with reading, doing crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and cooking. She also loved to garden. Bev loved singing, and shared her talents over the years in the Hershey Community Chorus, the Palmyra Community Chorus, and the choirs at the Church of the Holy Spirit and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.
Bev is survived by two daughters, Kerri J. Carpenter of Hummelstown, and Shelli L. Barbush of Phoenixville, a son, Thomas D. Barbush, husband of Tami of Stroudsburg; seven grandchildren, Lindsay Helt (Kevin), Ashley Jakubik (Andrew), Katelyn Carpenter, Courtney Kauffman (Nicholas), Adam Prowell, Dylan and Conner Barbush; five great-grandchildren, Cooper, Ethan, and Lukas Helt, and Kaila and Piper Jakubik (with great-grandchild number six, Baby Jakubik, due any day); and two sisters, Sharlene M. White (Carl) of Tyrone, and Patti A. LeGrand of Phillipsburg.
In addition to her parents, Bev was preceded in death by her beloved husband and the love of her life, C. Donald Barbush; and two brothers, Thomas Lee and Bernard James Grundusky.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a celebration of Bev's life will be held at a later date. The family thanks the staff at both Traditions of Hershey and Commonwealth Sr. Living for their exceptional care and kindness over the past 5 years.
Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown, is handling the arrangements. Please check their website for a full obituary and future memorial service details.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to GoFundMe.com/f/Barbushscholarshipfoundation
. You can also go to GoFundMe.com
and search on "Barbush." The family will use the funds for an annual scholarship to a Lower Dauphin High School graduating senior in memory of both Don and Bev, who dedicated their professional lives to the School District.
Online condolences may be shared at www.trefzandbowser.com
.