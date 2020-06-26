Bg Chuck Martin
BG Chuck Martin

Palmyra - BG Chuck Martin, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Margaret D. (Hodgson) Martin. Full obituary can be viewed at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Palmyra.




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
