Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Bishop Leonard L. Brubaker Obituary
Bishop Leonard L. Brubaker

Myerstown - Bishop Leonard L. Brubaker, 88, of Myerstown, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of the late Miriam S. Zimmerman Brubaker. He was born in Jackson Township, Lebanon County, on July 19, 1931, a son of the late Norman A. and Lovina Gingrich Brubaker. Leonard was employed as a farmer and served in the ministry for 52 years. He was a member of Martins Mennonite Church of Weaverland Conference. He is survived by children, Velma wife of John Allen Wenger of Bird in Hand; Esther wife of John Aaron Reiff of Lititz; Mary wife of Allen Fox of Orchard, Iowa; Arlene wife of the late Lloyd Sensenig of Quarryville; Irvin husband of Erma Brubaker of Lebanon; James husband of Thelma Brubaker of Richland; Luke husband of Denise Brubaker of Myerstown; Leonard husband of Martha Ann Brubaker of Richland; daughter in law, Verna Brubaker of Bethel; 58 grandchildren; 202 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; 6 step grandchildren; 12 step great grandchildren; brother, Irvin husband of Mabel Brubaker of Ephrata; sisters, Pearl Good of TX; Darlene wife of William Martin of Ephrata; Thelma wife of Raymond Martin of Myerstown; Ruth wife of Paul Nolt of Lebanon; Lorraine wife of Leon Litzenberger of Lebanon. He was preceded in death by a son, Elvin Brubaker; 1 grandson, 2 great grandchildren; daughter in law, Grace Brubaker; brothers, Melvin Brubaker, Howard Brubaker and two infant brothers, Warren and Russell Brubaker. Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 9:30 am in Martins Mennonite Church, N. Church Road, Womelsdorf, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Thursday from 1 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 30, 2019
