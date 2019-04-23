Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Blanche J. Himmelberger

Bethel - Blanche J. Himmelberger, 95, of Bethel, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at her home.

She was the widow of Curtis Himmelberger, who died in 1974.

Born in Lebanon, on July 24, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Beatrice B. (Shepps) and Harry A. Heim.

She was a member of Salem Reformed Church, Bethel, and the 50+ Club. Blanche enjoyed spending time with friends and always looked forward to Sunday night family gatherings.

She is survived by her son,Bruce Himmelberger and his fiance Alice; a sister, Dorothy Hockley; and many nieces and nephews.

Blanche was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Stalnecker; brothers, George and Glenn Heim.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc.,358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Salem Reformed Cemetery Bethel, PA.

Memorial Contributions may be made to, Salem Reformed Church, P.O. Box 233 Bethel, PA 19507.

Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019
