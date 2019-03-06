|
Bobbie Jo Ream
Lebanon - Bobbie Jo Ream, 40, passed away Thursday February 28, 2019. She was born in Lebanon, PA, January 9, 1979 the daughter of Dawn (Heim) and the late William John Ream. Bobbie Jo, a joy to her mother, was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. Bobbie Jo was a helping person and a loving Aunt. She enjoyed NASCAR and reading. She survived by her mother Dawn (Heim) Ream, her sister Christine Brandt, nephews Jye, Colin and Emersyn, nieces Aislynne and Gwynn, grandmother Anna Mae Baeshore and uncle Charles Heim. She preceded by her father William John Ream. A memorial service will be held Monday March 18, 2019 at 1:00pm, at Bethany United Methodist Church, 510 N Hanover St Lebanon PA 17046. Rohland Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019