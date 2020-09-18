Bonita F. Knoll
Lebanon - Bonita F. Knoll, 74, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in the Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Robert W. Knoll. She was born on December 3, 1945 in Lebanon, a daughter of Betty Miller Oberdick of Lebanon and the late William Oberdick. Bonita was employed for almost 50 years with Met-Ed working as a utility worker and meter reader. She enjoyed artwork, feeding the birds and going to the beach. Surviving in addition to her mother is a daughter, Treva F. Matthew of Lebanon; sister, Shelby Grzeskowiak of CO and nephew, Neil Oberdick. There will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067 or ASPCA, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com