Bonita L. "Bonnie" Boltz
Fredericksburg - Bonita L. "Bonnie" Boltz, 69, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Charles Michael Boltz. On November 20th, they would have celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary.
Born in Lebanon on August 14, 1951, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Schreiber Miller. For over 20 years, Bonnie had worked at Boscov's. She had also worked at LVC and at Ingram Micro. She enjoyed volunteering at East Hanover and Jonestown Elementary Schools. She also enjoyed going to her camper in Lycoming Co., and being at the beach, especially at the Outer Banks.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters Amy P. wife of John Swartz of Espyville, Nicole M. wife of Kenneth Rhoads of Fredericksburg and Tonya M. wife of Ryan Sellers of Jonestown; brother John Miller of Fredericksburg; sister Debra Mise of Lebanon; grandchildren Amber, Kimberly, Skylar, Brittany, Megan, Rylee and Cadence and her great grandchildren Jaelyn, Athena, Asher and Aspen.
She was preceded in death by her sister Ruth Brandt.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held starting at 1:00 p.m. until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.