1/1
Bonita L. "Bonnie" Boltz
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonita L. "Bonnie" Boltz

Fredericksburg - Bonita L. "Bonnie" Boltz, 69, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Charles Michael Boltz. On November 20th, they would have celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary.

Born in Lebanon on August 14, 1951, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Schreiber Miller. For over 20 years, Bonnie had worked at Boscov's. She had also worked at LVC and at Ingram Micro. She enjoyed volunteering at East Hanover and Jonestown Elementary Schools. She also enjoyed going to her camper in Lycoming Co., and being at the beach, especially at the Outer Banks.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters Amy P. wife of John Swartz of Espyville, Nicole M. wife of Kenneth Rhoads of Fredericksburg and Tonya M. wife of Ryan Sellers of Jonestown; brother John Miller of Fredericksburg; sister Debra Mise of Lebanon; grandchildren Amber, Kimberly, Skylar, Brittany, Megan, Rylee and Cadence and her great grandchildren Jaelyn, Athena, Asher and Aspen.

She was preceded in death by her sister Ruth Brandt.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held starting at 1:00 p.m. until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Viewing
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved