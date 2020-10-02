Bonnie Faye Wicks



Bonnie Faye Wicks, born November 8, 1936, died September 27, 2020



Bonnie Faye Wicks went on to her Heavenly home Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family as she slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus.



She was preceded in death by her husband LeRoy Wicks, her parents Reverend Sherman and Qula Cox, her sister Doris Wadley, and her brother-in-law Matt Wadley.



She is survived by her daughter Esther Jenkins, grandson Benjamin Jenkins, her nieces Judy Harris (Dwayne) and Janie McCreary, great niece Sarah Cox, great nephew David Harris (Lindsey), great-great nephew Robert Tanner, and great-great niece Stacey Cox.



Bonnie was born in Drumright, Oklahoma on November 8, 1936. Her parents Reverend Sherman and Qula Cox were involved in ministry through the Assemblies of God in Missouri, Oklahoma and California.



On March 20, 1953 she was united in marriage to LeRoy Franklin Wicks. To this union was born one daughter, Esther Marie. They would eventually settle in Santa Clara, CA where they lived for 55 years.



Bonnie was a homemaker and full time mother until the mid 1970's when she went to College, studied Real Estate and became a very successful Residential Realtor. She was awarded Top Salesperson many times during her career. Upon retirement, she happily became a full time grandmother.



Bonnie was a woman given to hospitality. She loved to prepare delicious meals for family and friends which many enjoyed. She was so kind and charitable, never forgetting birthdays, holidays or special events in a loved ones life.



She was a woman of strong Christian faith, loved God and served him her whole life. She loved, protected, cared deeply and prayed daily for her entire family and her friends. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.



We know our loss is heaven's gain and we look forward to that glad reunion day, as she did.



A private service to be held Monday October 5, 2020.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store