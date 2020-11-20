1/
Bonnie West
Bonnie West

Cornwall Manor - Bonnie L. West (formerly Alberta Barnhart), age 87, of Cornwall Manor died last year, November 2019. Born October 4, 1932, in Annville PA, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Albert Barnhart and the sister of the late Florence E. Barnhart. She was a 1950 graduate of Annville High School, a 1954 graduate of Ursinus College in Collegeville PA, and did graduate work in physical therapy at Boston University. After calling a number of places in the northeastern US home, she settled in Durham, North Carolina and worked for seventeen years in the Auxiliary Services Department at Duke University. It was there that she discovered her passion for Duke basketball and traveled all over the country with the team for tournaments, including many NCAA final fours. She resided at Cornwall Manor Retirement Community since 1998. As a resident there, she was very active in the Cornwall Manor Society. Surviving are three children: a daughter, Jill Louise of Orlando FL; a son, John Jeffrey, wife Wan Lan Liang, of Chapel Hill NC; a daughter, Beth Anne of Woodstock VT, and four grandchildren: Tyler, Jason, Amy, and Daniel. She had many, many friends, and everyone, especially her family, love and miss her very much!




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

