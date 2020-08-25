1/1
Bonnie Zimmerman
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Zimmerman

Richland - Bonnie Zimmerman, 63, of Richland, died Monday, August 24, 2020 at home.

She was the wife of Marlin M. Zimmerman. They celebrated their 44th anniversary on May 8, 2020.

Born in Ephrata, on January 17, 1957, she was a daughter of Ira Z. and Anna M. (Newswanger) Ginder, of Denver, PA.

A 1974 Graduate of Cocalico High School, Bonnie worked for over 30 years at Jubilee Ministries. She was a member of Schubert Mennonite Church. Bonnie enjoyed bookkeeping and reading.

In addition to her husband and parents, Bonnie is survived by her siblings, Robin husband of Mim Ginder of Lititz, Wendy wife of Michael Shupp of Denver, & Holly wife of Roy Landis of Lancaster; 13 nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held, Friday August 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at New Beginnings Charis Fellowship,430 E Lincoln Ave, Myerstown, PA 17067. Viewings will be held at New Beginnings Charis Fellowship, Myerstown, Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday August 28, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Myerstown Mennonite Cemetery Myerstown, PA. Please maintain social distancing guidelines.

Arrangements were entrusted to Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown, PA

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Jubilee Ministries 235 S. 12th Street Lebanon, PA 17042.

GroseFH.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
New Beginnings Charis Fellowship
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
New Beginnings Charis Fellowship
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
New Beginnings Charis Fellowship
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Interment
Myerstown Mennonite Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved