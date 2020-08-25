Bonnie ZimmermanRichland - Bonnie Zimmerman, 63, of Richland, died Monday, August 24, 2020 at home.She was the wife of Marlin M. Zimmerman. They celebrated their 44th anniversary on May 8, 2020.Born in Ephrata, on January 17, 1957, she was a daughter of Ira Z. and Anna M. (Newswanger) Ginder, of Denver, PA.A 1974 Graduate of Cocalico High School, Bonnie worked for over 30 years at Jubilee Ministries. She was a member of Schubert Mennonite Church. Bonnie enjoyed bookkeeping and reading.In addition to her husband and parents, Bonnie is survived by her siblings, Robin husband of Mim Ginder of Lititz, Wendy wife of Michael Shupp of Denver, & Holly wife of Roy Landis of Lancaster; 13 nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held, Friday August 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at New Beginnings Charis Fellowship,430 E Lincoln Ave, Myerstown, PA 17067. Viewings will be held at New Beginnings Charis Fellowship, Myerstown, Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday August 28, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Myerstown Mennonite Cemetery Myerstown, PA. Please maintain social distancing guidelines.Arrangements were entrusted to Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown, PAIn lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Jubilee Ministries 235 S. 12th Street Lebanon, PA 17042.