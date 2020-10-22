Brenda J. GallagherLebanon - Brenda J. Gallagher, 80, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Cedar Haven.Brenda was born in Lebanon on October 5, 1940 to the late Edward and A. Joyce (Sattazan) Gallagher. She worked as a laborer in the cupping department of production at H.B. Reese Candy Co. for 31 years. Brenda was a member of Christ Church United Church of Christ in Annville, where she taught Sunday School and was involved with visiting ministry. She was a YMCA member and swam at the VA pool. She enjoyed crafting, reading, and for 61 years enjoyed the fellowship of her Cootie Club.Brenda was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed by all her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews, and other family members and friends.She is survived by her children, Becky Brough (Gwen Ward) of Lebanon, Timothy Brough (Joel Manon) of Philadelphia, Beth Renner (Richard) of Belfair, WA, grandchildren, Rachael Ferreira (Daniel), Nicholas Renner, Cheyane Ward-Brough, great grandchildren, Amelia, Lillian and Isabella Ferreira, her siblings, Lisa Gallagher (Randy Pirtle) Chandler, AZ, Jane Westley (Harvey), Oxford, MI, Sharon Gallagher, Warrenton, VA, Billy Gallagher of Apache Junction, AZ, and a sister-in-law, Esther Gallagher of Erie. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Michael Gallagher, Edward Gallagher, and Debbie Gallagher.Memorial service will be at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a local volunteer fire department of your choice or to the Lebanon Rescue Mission, PO Box 5, Lebanon, PA 17042.Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.