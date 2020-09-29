1/
Newmanstown - Brenda J. Sauter 62 of Newmanstown, passed away in Hersey Medical Center on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born in Lebanon on September 11, 1958, the daughter of Herman J. And Nancy L. (Hickernell) Sauter of Newmanstown. Brenda was a member of Millcreek Lutheran Church. Surviving in addition to her parents are sisters: Dawn M, wife of James L. Shutter, Myerstown; Sheryl A. Outzen of Utah; Barry L. Sauter of Myerstown; Frank M, husband of Jodi Sauter, Newmanstown; John H. Sauter of Newmanstown; Aunts, Uncle, Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Nephews. Brenda was predeceased by her brother: Terry J. Sauter. A funeral Service will be held in the Clauser Funeral Home Inc. 116 N. Carpenter St, Schaefferstown, PA, 17088 on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00AM with a viewing from 9:00AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Schaefferstown Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Brenda's memory to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. www.clauserfh.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
